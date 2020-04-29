Ohio Dept. of Health’s new list includes all COVID-19 cases reported in nursing homes since April 15

One center had 60 residents infected with the coronavirus since April 15, as well as 34 staff members

(WKBN) – The State of Ohio’s latest information on COVID-19 cases in local nursing homes now contains both current cases and cumulative cases reported since April 15.

Prior to the list released this week, the numbers contained only current cases in nursing homes.

The list shows how quickly COVID-19 can spread through a facility. One center, St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center, had 60 residents infected with the coronavirus since April 15, and 34 staff members were also affected.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, the following cases were reported in Columbiana County facilities:

(Cumulative cases include those that were reported since April 15. Current cases are those reported this week).

Circle of Care: 0 current resident cases, 0 cumulative resident cases, 2 current cases among staff members, and 2 cumulative cases among staff members

Salem West: 7 current resident cases, 16 cumulative resident cases, 2 current staff members, and 10 cumulative staff cases

The following cases were reported at facilities in Mahoning County:

Beeghley Oaks: 11 current resident cases, 16 cumulative resident cases, 3 current staff cases, and 4 cumulative staff cases

Brookdale Senior Living Center Austintown: 3 current resident cases, 3 cumulative resident cases, 1 current staff case, and 1 cumulative staff case

Continuing Healthcare of Boardman: 0 current resident cases, 7 cumulative resident cases, 1 current staff case, and 3 cumulative staff cases

Crandall Medical Center: 10 current resident cases, 10 cumulative resident cases, 0 current staff cases, and 3 cumulative staff cases

Hampton Woods Nursing Center: 0 current resident cases, 1 cumulative resident case, 2 current staff cases, 2 cumulative staff cases

Humility House: 17 current resident cases, 20 cumulative resident cases, 15 current staff cases, and 15 cumulative staff cases

Inn at Glenellen: 1 current resident case, 3 cumulative resident cases, 2 current staff cases, and 4 cumulative resident cases

Marian Living Center: 4 current resident cases, 5 cumulative resident cases, 3 current staff cases, and 3 cumulative resident cases

Masternick Memorial HCC: 13 current resident cases, 30 cumulative resident cases, 9 current resident cases, and 15 cumulative staff cases

Park Vista: 6 current resident cases, 8 cumulative resident cases, 2 current staff cases, and 6 cumulative staff cases

Shepherd of the Valley – Boardman: 14 current resident cases, 18 cumulative resident cases, 11 current staff cases, and 11 cumulative staff cases

Shepherd of the Valley – Poland (nursing home): 0 current resident cases, 0 cumulative resident cases, 1 current staff case, and 1 cumulative staff case

Shepherd of the Valley – Poland (assisted living): 0 current resident cases, 0 cumulative resident cases, 3 current staff cases, and 3 cumulative staff cases

St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center: 28 current resident cases, 60 cumulative resident cases, 16 current staff cases, and 34 cumulative staff cases

Windsor House at Canfield: 3 current resident cases, 6 cumulative resident cases, 0 current staff cases, and 3 cumulative staff cases

Windsor House at Omni Manor: 31 current resident cases, 41 cumulative resident cases, 12 current staff cases, and 20 cumulative staff cases

The following cases were reported at facilities in Trumbull County:

Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge: 3 current resident cases, 3 cumulative resident cases, 0 current staff cases, and 0 cumulative staff cases

O’Brien Memorial Nursing Home: 1 current resident case, 17 cumulative resident cases, 1 current staff case, 1 cumulative staff case

Shepherd of the Valley – Niles: 1 current resident case, 1 cumulative resident case, 0 current staff cases, and 0 cumulative staff cases

Washington Square: 0 current resident cases, 0 cumulative resident cases, 1 current staff case, and 1 cumulative staff case

Windsor House at Champion: 1 current resident case, 2 cumulative resident cases, 0 current staff cases, and 0 cumulative resident cases

You can see the full list on the Ohio Department of Health’s coronavirus website.

Last weekend, the owners of several nursing homes that were affected by the virus sent a letter, asking the state to do more to secure them testing and protective equipment.

According to the group, they can’t purchase the items due to a disruption in the supply chain. Test kits and PPE allocation are controlled by government agencies, the group says.

Mahoning County Health Commissioner Ryan Tekac said the county recently received more than 700 test kits that could be used by nursing homes, though some nursing homes have also made their own arrangments for testing.

Late last week, Trumbull County’s Emergency Operations Center also received seven pallets of protective equipment from the Ohio Emergency Management Agency.

All of it is going to nursing homes and other health care, extended and congregate living facilities.

That equipment was delivered to nursing homes like O’Brien Memorial in Masury, which had 17 cases of COVID-19 among residents — the most reported in Trumbull County.