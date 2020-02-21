Live Now
Most to least expensive places to live in Mahoning and Trumbull counties

We ranked the property tax rates in the two counties and here's what we found

(WKBN) – We investigated the most expensive places to live in Mahoning and Trumbull counties when it comes to property taxes, as well as some of the least expensive.

The auditors in both counties gave us property tax rates based on a $100,000 home.

Mahoning County

  1. Boardman/Youngstown SD – $2,844
  2. Coitsville/Youngstown SD – $2,804
  3. Campbell/Youngstown SD – $2,673
  4. Boardman – $2,500
  5. Coitsville/Campbell SD – $2,432
  6. Youngstown – $2,398
  7. Beaver/Boardman SD – $2,361
  8. Campbell – $2,302
  9. Coitsville/Hubbard SD – $2,297
  10. Coitsville/Struthers SD – $2,287
  11. Boardman/Poland SD – $2,273
  12. Austintown/Weathersfield SD – $2,197
  13. Boardman/Canfield SD – $2,192
  14. Poland Twp/Poland Village/Poland SD – $2,191
  15. Canfield Twp/Boardman SD – $2,169
  16. Austintown – $2,163
  17. Poland Twp/Struthers SD – $2,112
  18. Struthers – $2,064
  19. Poland Twp/Poland SD – $2,059
  20. Beaver/Canfield SD – $2,053
  21. Beaver/South Range SD – $2,043
  22. Canfield Twp/Canfield SD – $2,001
  23. Canfield City – $1,999
  24. Green/Western Reserve SD – $1,998
  25. Berlin/Western Reserve SD – $1,963
  26. Smith/Beloit/West Branch SD – $1,959
  27. Green/Canfield SD – $1,915
  28. Green/South Range SD – $1,904
  29. Jackson/Jackson Milton SD – $1,874
  30. Coitsville/Lowellville SD – $1,870
  31. Green/Washingtonville/Leetonia SD – $1,870
  32. Canfield Twp./Canfield SD – $1,862
  33. New Middletown/Springfield SD – $1,837
  34. Ellsworth/Western Reserve SD – $1,836
  35. Craig Beach/Jackson Milton SD – $1,821
  36. Smith/Sebring/Sebring SD – $1,810
  37. Smith/Alliance SD – $1,788
  38. Beaver/Columbiana SD – $1,781
  39. Milton/Jackson Milton SD – $1,772
  40. Perry/Salem SD – $1,766
  41. Ellsworth/Canfield SD – $1,753
  42. Poland Twp./Lowellville SD – $1,696
  43. Green/Leetonia SD – $1,672
  44. Youngstown/Austintown SD – $1,661
  45. Beaver/Columbiana SD – $1,643
  46. Ellsworth/Jackson Milton SD – $1,636
  47. Smith/Alliance SD – $1,630
  48. Springfield Twp/Springfield SD – $1,620
  49. Sebring – $1,595
  50. Smith/Sebring SD – $1,586
  51. Smith/Sebring SD – $1,551
  52. Goshen/West Branch – $1,523
  53. Springfield/Columbiana SD – $1,503
  54. Lowellville – $1,468
  55. Sebring/West Branch SD – $1,463
  56. Smith/West Branch SD – $1,454

TRUMBULL COUNTY

  1. Warren Twp/Warren SD – $2,756
  2. Howland/Warren SD – $2,748
  3. Liberty – $2,563
  4. Hubbard Twp EVSD – $2,367
  5. Liberty/Girard SD – $2,332
  6. Warren/Howland/Warren SD – $2,330
  7. Warren – $2,330
  8. Bazetta/Champion SD – $2,294
  9. Howland – $2,277
  10. Cortland/Lakeview SD – $2,266
  11. Cortland/Mathews SD – $2,231
  12. Champion – $2,218
  13. Girard/Liberty SD – $2,174
  14. Cortland/Maplewood SD – $2,143
  15. Girard/Niles SD – $2,143
  16. Weathersfield/Niles SD – $2,135
  17. Warren Twp/Lakeview SD – $2,133
  18. Bazetta West/Lakeview SD – $2,062
  19. Bazetta East/Lakeview SD – $2,062
  20. Weathersfield/McDonald SD – $1,980
  21. Hubbard – $1,973
  22. Brookfield – $1,972
  23. Girard – $1,965
  24. Fowler/Mathews SD – $1,950
  25. Farmington/Bristol SD – $1,947
  26. Orangeville/Badger SD – $1,940
  27. Weathersfield/Girard SD – $1,939
  28. Girard/Mathews SD – $1,915
  29. Weathersfield – $1,911
  30. Youngstown/Liberty SD – $1,903
  31. Niles – $1,903
  32. Niles/Howland SD – $1,894
  33. Warren Twp/LaBrae SD – $1,889
  34. Newton Twp – $1,873
  35. Warren/Howland SD – $1,860
  36. Newton Twp/Newton Falls – $1,839
  37. Kinsman/Badger SD – $1,838
  38. Vienna/Mathews SD – $1,829
  39. Yankee/Brookfield SD – $1,827
  40. Braceville/Newton Falls SD – $1,813
  41. Newton Falls – $1,803
  42. Mecca/Lakeview SD – $1,778
  43. Hartford/Badger SD – $1,773
  44. Gustavus/Badger SD – $1,770
  45. Farmington/Bristol SD – $1,761
  46. McDonald – $1,748
  47. Johnston/Maplewood SD – $1,737
  48. Vernon/Badger SD – $1,734
  49. Bristol/Bristol SD – $1,721
  50. Youngstown/Girard SD – $1,691
  51. Warren/Lakeview SD – $1,676
  52. Niles/Weathersfield SD – $1,669
  53. Greene/Maplewood SD – $1,669
  54. Newton Twp/Jackson Milton – $1,653
  55. Southington – $1,644
  56. Mecca/Maplewood SD – $1,639
  57. Mesopotamia/Cardinal SD – $1,620
  58. Braceville/LaBrae SD – $1,554
  59. Newton Falls/LaBrae SD – $1,545
  60. Mesopotamia/Bloomfield-Mespo SD – $1,501
  61. Bloomfield/Bloomfield-Mespo SD – $1,478
  62. Lordstown – $1,476
  63. Warren/LaBrae SD – $1,459

In Mahoning County, the most expensive place to live is in Boardman if you’re within the Youngstown School District. The tax there is almost $2,850 a year — the highest in the tri-county area.

The Coitsville and Campbell areas that are part of the Youngstown Schools are next in line, followed by the parts of Boardman within the Boardman School District.

Of the top 13 areas listed, 11 are associated with either Youngstown, Boardman or Coitsville.

The least expensive places to live in Mahoning County are Smith Township and Sebring, within the West Branch School District. The Lowellville School District is also toward the bottom of the list.

In Trumbull County, people living in Warren and Liberty townships within the Warren City School District pay the most property tax, followed by people who live in Liberty within the Liberty School District.

Of the top 13 areas listed, eight are associated with either Warren, Howland or Liberty.

The least expensive places in the county are parts of Warren within the LaBrae School District, as well as the Lordstown School District and Bloomfield-Mespo.

Between Mahoning and Trumbull counties, there are 121 separate school districts, depending on where people live.

Earlier this week, the Morning Journal reported the most expensive places to live in Columbiana County based on property tax. The most expensive was East Liverpool, followed by Washingtonville, Rogers and Wellsville. The least expensive were Hanoverton and Lisbon.

