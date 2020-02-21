Most to least expensive places to live in Mahoning and Trumbull counties

We ranked the property tax rates in the two counties and here's what we found

(WKBN) – We investigated the most expensive places to live in Mahoning and Trumbull counties when it comes to property taxes, as well as some of the least expensive.

The auditors in both counties gave us property tax rates based on a $100,000 home.

Mahoning County

Boardman/Youngstown SD – $2,844 Coitsville/Youngstown SD – $2,804 Campbell/Youngstown SD – $2,673 Boardman – $2,500 Coitsville/Campbell SD – $2,432 Youngstown – $2,398 Beaver/Boardman SD – $2,361 Campbell – $2,302 Coitsville/Hubbard SD – $2,297 Coitsville/Struthers SD – $2,287 Boardman/Poland SD – $2,273 Austintown/Weathersfield SD – $2,197 Boardman/Canfield SD – $2,192 Poland Twp/Poland Village/Poland SD – $2,191 Canfield Twp/Boardman SD – $2,169 Austintown – $2,163 Poland Twp/Struthers SD – $2,112 Struthers – $2,064 Poland Twp/Poland SD – $2,059 Beaver/Canfield SD – $2,053 Beaver/South Range SD – $2,043 Canfield Twp/Canfield SD – $2,001 Canfield City – $1,999 Green/Western Reserve SD – $1,998 Berlin/Western Reserve SD – $1,963 Smith/Beloit/West Branch SD – $1,959 Green/Canfield SD – $1,915 Green/South Range SD – $1,904 Jackson/Jackson Milton SD – $1,874 Coitsville/Lowellville SD – $1,870 Green/Washingtonville/Leetonia SD – $1,870 Canfield Twp./Canfield SD – $1,862 New Middletown/Springfield SD – $1,837 Ellsworth/Western Reserve SD – $1,836 Craig Beach/Jackson Milton SD – $1,821 Smith/Sebring/Sebring SD – $1,810 Smith/Alliance SD – $1,788 Beaver/Columbiana SD – $1,781 Milton/Jackson Milton SD – $1,772 Perry/Salem SD – $1,766 Ellsworth/Canfield SD – $1,753 Poland Twp./Lowellville SD – $1,696 Green/Leetonia SD – $1,672 Youngstown/Austintown SD – $1,661 Beaver/Columbiana SD – $1,643 Ellsworth/Jackson Milton SD – $1,636 Smith/Alliance SD – $1,630 Springfield Twp/Springfield SD – $1,620 Sebring – $1,595 Smith/Sebring SD – $1,586 Smith/Sebring SD – $1,551 Goshen/West Branch – $1,523 Springfield/Columbiana SD – $1,503 Lowellville – $1,468 Sebring/West Branch SD – $1,463 Smith/West Branch SD – $1,454

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Warren Twp/Warren SD – $2,756 Howland/Warren SD – $2,748 Liberty – $2,563 Hubbard Twp EVSD – $2,367 Liberty/Girard SD – $2,332 Warren/Howland/Warren SD – $2,330 Warren – $2,330 Bazetta/Champion SD – $2,294 Howland – $2,277 Cortland/Lakeview SD – $2,266 Cortland/Mathews SD – $2,231 Champion – $2,218 Girard/Liberty SD – $2,174 Cortland/Maplewood SD – $2,143 Girard/Niles SD – $2,143 Weathersfield/Niles SD – $2,135 Warren Twp/Lakeview SD – $2,133 Bazetta West/Lakeview SD – $2,062 Bazetta East/Lakeview SD – $2,062 Weathersfield/McDonald SD – $1,980 Hubbard – $1,973 Brookfield – $1,972 Girard – $1,965 Fowler/Mathews SD – $1,950 Farmington/Bristol SD – $1,947 Orangeville/Badger SD – $1,940 Weathersfield/Girard SD – $1,939 Girard/Mathews SD – $1,915 Weathersfield – $1,911 Youngstown/Liberty SD – $1,903 Niles – $1,903 Niles/Howland SD – $1,894 Warren Twp/LaBrae SD – $1,889 Newton Twp – $1,873 Warren/Howland SD – $1,860 Newton Twp/Newton Falls – $1,839 Kinsman/Badger SD – $1,838 Vienna/Mathews SD – $1,829 Yankee/Brookfield SD – $1,827 Braceville/Newton Falls SD – $1,813 Newton Falls – $1,803 Mecca/Lakeview SD – $1,778 Hartford/Badger SD – $1,773 Gustavus/Badger SD – $1,770 Farmington/Bristol SD – $1,761 McDonald – $1,748 Johnston/Maplewood SD – $1,737 Vernon/Badger SD – $1,734 Bristol/Bristol SD – $1,721 Youngstown/Girard SD – $1,691 Warren/Lakeview SD – $1,676 Niles/Weathersfield SD – $1,669 Greene/Maplewood SD – $1,669 Newton Twp/Jackson Milton – $1,653 Southington – $1,644 Mecca/Maplewood SD – $1,639 Mesopotamia/Cardinal SD – $1,620 Braceville/LaBrae SD – $1,554 Newton Falls/LaBrae SD – $1,545 Mesopotamia/Bloomfield-Mespo SD – $1,501 Bloomfield/Bloomfield-Mespo SD – $1,478 Lordstown – $1,476 Warren/LaBrae SD – $1,459

In Mahoning County, the most expensive place to live is in Boardman if you’re within the Youngstown School District. The tax there is almost $2,850 a year — the highest in the tri-county area.

The Coitsville and Campbell areas that are part of the Youngstown Schools are next in line, followed by the parts of Boardman within the Boardman School District.

Of the top 13 areas listed, 11 are associated with either Youngstown, Boardman or Coitsville.

The least expensive places to live in Mahoning County are Smith Township and Sebring, within the West Branch School District. The Lowellville School District is also toward the bottom of the list.

In Trumbull County, people living in Warren and Liberty townships within the Warren City School District pay the most property tax, followed by people who live in Liberty within the Liberty School District.

Of the top 13 areas listed, eight are associated with either Warren, Howland or Liberty.

The least expensive places in the county are parts of Warren within the LaBrae School District, as well as the Lordstown School District and Bloomfield-Mespo.

Between Mahoning and Trumbull counties, there are 121 separate school districts, depending on where people live.

Earlier this week, the Morning Journal reported the most expensive places to live in Columbiana County based on property tax. The most expensive was East Liverpool, followed by Washingtonville, Rogers and Wellsville. The least expensive were Hanoverton and Lisbon.