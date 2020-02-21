Most to least expensive places to live in Mahoning and Trumbull counties

(WKBN) – We investigated the most expensive places to live in Mahoning and Trumbull counties when it comes to property taxes, as well as some of the least expensive.
The auditors in both counties gave us property tax rates based on a $100,000 home.
Mahoning County
- Boardman/Youngstown SD – $2,844
- Coitsville/Youngstown SD – $2,804
- Campbell/Youngstown SD – $2,673
- Boardman – $2,500
- Coitsville/Campbell SD – $2,432
- Youngstown – $2,398
- Beaver/Boardman SD – $2,361
- Campbell – $2,302
- Coitsville/Hubbard SD – $2,297
- Coitsville/Struthers SD – $2,287
- Boardman/Poland SD – $2,273
- Austintown/Weathersfield SD – $2,197
- Boardman/Canfield SD – $2,192
- Poland Twp/Poland Village/Poland SD – $2,191
- Canfield Twp/Boardman SD – $2,169
- Austintown – $2,163
- Poland Twp/Struthers SD – $2,112
- Struthers – $2,064
- Poland Twp/Poland SD – $2,059
- Beaver/Canfield SD – $2,053
- Beaver/South Range SD – $2,043
- Canfield Twp/Canfield SD – $2,001
- Canfield City – $1,999
- Green/Western Reserve SD – $1,998
- Berlin/Western Reserve SD – $1,963
- Smith/Beloit/West Branch SD – $1,959
- Green/Canfield SD – $1,915
- Green/South Range SD – $1,904
- Jackson/Jackson Milton SD – $1,874
- Coitsville/Lowellville SD – $1,870
- Green/Washingtonville/Leetonia SD – $1,870
- Canfield Twp./Canfield SD – $1,862
- New Middletown/Springfield SD – $1,837
- Ellsworth/Western Reserve SD – $1,836
- Craig Beach/Jackson Milton SD – $1,821
- Smith/Sebring/Sebring SD – $1,810
- Smith/Alliance SD – $1,788
- Beaver/Columbiana SD – $1,781
- Milton/Jackson Milton SD – $1,772
- Perry/Salem SD – $1,766
- Ellsworth/Canfield SD – $1,753
- Poland Twp./Lowellville SD – $1,696
- Green/Leetonia SD – $1,672
- Youngstown/Austintown SD – $1,661
- Beaver/Columbiana SD – $1,643
- Ellsworth/Jackson Milton SD – $1,636
- Smith/Alliance SD – $1,630
- Springfield Twp/Springfield SD – $1,620
- Sebring – $1,595
- Smith/Sebring SD – $1,586
- Smith/Sebring SD – $1,551
- Goshen/West Branch – $1,523
- Springfield/Columbiana SD – $1,503
- Lowellville – $1,468
- Sebring/West Branch SD – $1,463
- Smith/West Branch SD – $1,454
TRUMBULL COUNTY
- Warren Twp/Warren SD – $2,756
- Howland/Warren SD – $2,748
- Liberty – $2,563
- Hubbard Twp EVSD – $2,367
- Liberty/Girard SD – $2,332
- Warren/Howland/Warren SD – $2,330
- Warren – $2,330
- Bazetta/Champion SD – $2,294
- Howland – $2,277
- Cortland/Lakeview SD – $2,266
- Cortland/Mathews SD – $2,231
- Champion – $2,218
- Girard/Liberty SD – $2,174
- Cortland/Maplewood SD – $2,143
- Girard/Niles SD – $2,143
- Weathersfield/Niles SD – $2,135
- Warren Twp/Lakeview SD – $2,133
- Bazetta West/Lakeview SD – $2,062
- Bazetta East/Lakeview SD – $2,062
- Weathersfield/McDonald SD – $1,980
- Hubbard – $1,973
- Brookfield – $1,972
- Girard – $1,965
- Fowler/Mathews SD – $1,950
- Farmington/Bristol SD – $1,947
- Orangeville/Badger SD – $1,940
- Weathersfield/Girard SD – $1,939
- Girard/Mathews SD – $1,915
- Weathersfield – $1,911
- Youngstown/Liberty SD – $1,903
- Niles – $1,903
- Niles/Howland SD – $1,894
- Warren Twp/LaBrae SD – $1,889
- Newton Twp – $1,873
- Warren/Howland SD – $1,860
- Newton Twp/Newton Falls – $1,839
- Kinsman/Badger SD – $1,838
- Vienna/Mathews SD – $1,829
- Yankee/Brookfield SD – $1,827
- Braceville/Newton Falls SD – $1,813
- Newton Falls – $1,803
- Mecca/Lakeview SD – $1,778
- Hartford/Badger SD – $1,773
- Gustavus/Badger SD – $1,770
- Farmington/Bristol SD – $1,761
- McDonald – $1,748
- Johnston/Maplewood SD – $1,737
- Vernon/Badger SD – $1,734
- Bristol/Bristol SD – $1,721
- Youngstown/Girard SD – $1,691
- Warren/Lakeview SD – $1,676
- Niles/Weathersfield SD – $1,669
- Greene/Maplewood SD – $1,669
- Newton Twp/Jackson Milton – $1,653
- Southington – $1,644
- Mecca/Maplewood SD – $1,639
- Mesopotamia/Cardinal SD – $1,620
- Braceville/LaBrae SD – $1,554
- Newton Falls/LaBrae SD – $1,545
- Mesopotamia/Bloomfield-Mespo SD – $1,501
- Bloomfield/Bloomfield-Mespo SD – $1,478
- Lordstown – $1,476
- Warren/LaBrae SD – $1,459
In Mahoning County, the most expensive place to live is in Boardman if you’re within the Youngstown School District. The tax there is almost $2,850 a year — the highest in the tri-county area.
The Coitsville and Campbell areas that are part of the Youngstown Schools are next in line, followed by the parts of Boardman within the Boardman School District.
Of the top 13 areas listed, 11 are associated with either Youngstown, Boardman or Coitsville.
The least expensive places to live in Mahoning County are Smith Township and Sebring, within the West Branch School District. The Lowellville School District is also toward the bottom of the list.
In Trumbull County, people living in Warren and Liberty townships within the Warren City School District pay the most property tax, followed by people who live in Liberty within the Liberty School District.
Of the top 13 areas listed, eight are associated with either Warren, Howland or Liberty.
The least expensive places in the county are parts of Warren within the LaBrae School District, as well as the Lordstown School District and Bloomfield-Mespo.
Between Mahoning and Trumbull counties, there are 121 separate school districts, depending on where people live.
Earlier this week, the Morning Journal reported the most expensive places to live in Columbiana County based on property tax. The most expensive was East Liverpool, followed by Washingtonville, Rogers and Wellsville. The least expensive were Hanoverton and Lisbon.