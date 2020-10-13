Holiday weekend continues busy trend for Youngstown officers, detectives

This month, there have been at least 19 shootings which have led to one person being killed and 11 wounded

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two more gunshot victims Monday continued the trend of a busy month for the Youngstown Police Department.

So far in October, there have been at least 19 shootings which have led to one person being killed and 11 wounded.

There may be an additional victim as detectives are waiting to hear if a man critically injured in a crash Thursday evening at Firnley and West Indianola avenues was wounded by gunfire or by the crash. Police took a gunfire call in the area around the time of the crash and collected several shell casings.

About 4 p.m. Monday, detectives were called to St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown, where a woman there told them she had been shot somewhere on Tacoma Avenue on the North Side. The woman was not very cooperative with police, reports said. She is expected to recover.

About 6:45 a.m. Monday, a man was shot in a car in the 700 block of Fairfax Avenue on the East Side. He is also expected to recover. Police would not release much information on that case.

On Saturday, police responded to three shootings that left five people wounded.

About 10:10 p.m. Saturday, a man told police he was “having relations” with a woman in the 1600 block of First Street on the West Side when they called a man to buy marijuana. The man said he gave the dealer his money but he thought the marijuana was fake, and when he tried to take the money back, the dealer pulled a gun and shot him in the foot. Police found two 9mm casings in the street, reports said.

About 6:30 a.m., police were called to the 2200 block of Canfield Road on the South Side, where they found a woman who was wounded in the arm. Police did not provide much information on that case, but they did find four spent 9mm shell casings at the crime scene.

Three people were wounded during a shooting just before 3:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Humboldt Avenue. None of those wounds are considered serious.

About 4:20 a.m. Saturday, a man went to answer a knock on a door at a home in the 100 block of North Hartford Avenue on the West Side when someone fired a single round through the door. The man was not hurt. Police later found a spend 9mm shell casing, reports said.

For the month, one person has been killed and five others wounded on the South Side, while one person was wounded on the East Side, one on the West Side, two on the North Side and one at an unknown location. A man showed up to St. Elizabeth Health Center early Friday with gunshot wounds, but police were not able to speak to him and determine where he was shot before he was treated.

About 9:45 p.m. Friday, two homes were damaged by gunfire on Mehlo Lane on the West Side. One of those houses was hit five times, reports said. A man told police he heard gunfire farther down the street then saw someone firing several shots from a vehicle.

More stories from WKBN.com: