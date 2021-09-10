Growing pile of debris in Warren has neighbors asking questions

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A pile of debris near the Ridgeview Plaza in Warren has neighbors asking questions as to where it came from and what’s being done to clean it up.

The pile of debris is near SERVPRO, a flooding cleanup company in Warren.

A viewer sent pictures to First News of the pile Friday. They say the pile started in late August and has only grown over time.

“About two and a half weeks ago, the city of Warren had a pop-up storm that was very significant, and a lot of that debris that was a result is what we’re dealing with,” said Jim Standohar of SERVPRO.

Standohar says flooding damaged the basements in some homes around town. He also says the garbage transfer stations were too full to take the basement debris, so they put it on SERVPRO property.

“It allows us the opportunity to work on this situation on our property, whereas opposed to having it off site where we cannot work on it after hours,” Standohar said.

At the lot Friday, workers were cleaning up the debris, but there is still a lot of work to do.

“We’re trying to deal with it the best way we can under the guidelines we’re supposed to follow,” Standohar said.

Warren City Council member Ken MacPherson says SERVPRO shouldn’t be storing garbage like that; however, he also says more need to be done to prevent flooding so problems like this won’t happen.

“Our basement flooding, right? And that’s really what caused this to happen, is we shouldn’t be putting sewage water in people’s basements,” MacPherson said.

Standohar says SERVPRO is working with the city to properly clean up the pile. He says it will take some time to get rid of all the debris.