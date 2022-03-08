Editor’s note: The videos are from WKBN’s coverage of the case in 2017, as well as an interview with sister Breanna Bridges in 2017.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Her brother was the baseball star, the kid who idolized Derek Jeter and could throw heat in the high 90s from the pitcher’s mound, attracting scouts from The Captain’s team to watch him pitch.

Christopher Bridges was also the kid older sister Breanna would help get ready for school after their parents split up and their mother worked as a waitress, walk home from school together on the East Side and even hang out together.

He accompanied her on trips to the mall and other places until, as they both grew older, he was not just the little brother, but her confidant.

“We were two peas in a pod,” Breanna said. “I raised him.”

Now he is gone. And she wants to know who is responsible.

Christopher was found shot to death Jan. 25, 2017, inside his home on Republic Avenue. Police have not been able to make an arrest.

Detective Sgt. Dave Sweeney, the lead investigator, said the case went cold quickly. He said there was some physical evidence that was found at the crime scene and submitted to the state Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation, but it is not enough to make an arrest, let alone a conviction, without a witness or new information.

“Not a lot of people came forward,” Sweeney said.

No one forced their way inside the home where Christopher was found, but that doesn’t mean much, Sweeney said.

Breanna said her brother had only been in the home a short time. He had just moved back from Rochester, N.Y., where their father lived, and had a job when he was killed.

Growing up, the family had split after a time, with their father moving to Rochester and Breanna and Christopher staying on the East Side with their mother.

Now attending medical school in San Antonio, Texas, after an eight-year stint in the U.S. Air Force that included two tours in Afghanistan, Breanna said eventually her brother began to hang out with people he shouldn’t and was getting in trouble, so he was sent to Rochester to live with their father.

But that didn’t work out either, with Breanna saying Christopher and his father Todd “butted heads,” so Christopher returned to Youngstown.

“He went back to Ohio because he thought the grass was greener,” Breanna said.

It was in Rochester that his talent on the pitcher’s mound began to show, Breanna said. He graduated from East Irondequoit High School, a suburban school in Rochester in 2011, and attended a community college for a time.

Her brother would get in trouble from time to time and Breanna would fret, to the point where she was sometimes afraid of what would happen when the phone rang, but she also said her brother was a kind and troubled person who would have been able to straighten himself out if he had a few more years to mature.

She is also disturbed at how her brother died. She said it appeared to be a case of overkill because he was shot several times, which she believes is a sign that someone close to him killed him because, to her, Christopher’s death appeared to be personal.

No matter what her brother may have been involved, she said that is no excuse for someone to take his life.

When she got the news from her mother, she was in Buffalo, where she worked at the time, and said, “I could hardly believe what I was hearing.”

She said since Christopher has passed away “life has been really difficult.” She misses having someone to talk to the way she could talk to her brother, someone who could listen like he did. Because she thinks someone close to him may have killed him, she distrusts a lot of people, something that is not uncommon among survivors of homicide victims.

It also took a toll on their father, Todd Bridges. He died six months after her brother.

The doctors said he died of cancer, but Breanna said he had been sick for a long time. She believes he died when he did since now that her brother was gone, he could let go and rest because he no longer had to worry about what would happen to him.

Sweeney said he is hoping for new information on the case. He said a lot of times, in his work, people get a guilty conscience. Things weigh on them and they need to tell someone to get that weight off them. He said he needs help if he is to make an arrest in the case.

“I’m always willing to listen,” Sweeney said. “It takes a community to solve these kinds of crimes.”

Anyone with information can call the Detective Bureau at 330-742-8911.

For Breanna, she also wants to know what happened. She said she thinks of her brother constantly.

“Anywhere I went, he’s the little brother that always tagged along,” Breanna said.

Courtesy: Breanna Bridges

Christopher Bridges obituary