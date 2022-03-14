YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown law director is looking into the city’s role in railroad crossing repairs after a First News investigation raised the question of who is supposed to hold railroad companies accountable.

We first began looking into the issue when viewers sent us complaints about a railroad crossing located on Poland Avenue. Some drivers have even claimed their vehicles were damaged by it.

One woman told us she had to pay to get her tire rod end fixed. Another viewer said he’s seen multiple cars with blown tires near the tracks.

In these photos taken March 7, you can see the wood and road deteriorating around the tracks.

The railroad is owned by Youngstown & Southeastern Railroad, which is managed by Midwest and Bluegrass Rail.

Although it falls on the railroad owner to fix the crossing, at first, it was unclear whose responsibility it was to hold the railroad owner accountable.

We reached out to the Ohio Public Utilities Commission (PUCO) which said several complaints have been filed over the past few years about the crossing. We were able to obtain records, which show complaints received on the following dates, which you can click on below to read those complaints:

In all three complaints, an inspector was sent out to inspect the crossing. In 2019 and 2020, he found no valid substance for the complaint and ruled that the crossing was in good condition. But in 2021, he found validity to the complaint and found that the crossing was not in good condition.

Robert Heck, who works near the tracks, also filed four complaints with a website called SeeClickFix.com, an online system that helps people report non-emergency issues to local governments.

Heck filed the 2021 complaint with the Ohio Public Utilities Commission as well and was told that the commission notified the railroad company of defects and that the crossing was “not kept in good repair” and that “any further action would need to be taken up with the Youngstown City Street Dept.”

Heck rides a motorcycle and said that crossing is very dangerous for both bikes and cars. He’s been filing complaints for years and says it’s frustrating nothing is being done.

“It’s really, really dangerous. They’re turning a blind eye to it,” he said.

A July 9, 2021 inspection report from the PUCO stated that an inspector found there to be a valid complaint and recommended a follow-up inspection of the crossing.

The report for the follow-up inspection on August 24, stated, “In view of the foregoing findings, there is still a valid complaint and I recommend that the complainant follow up with the city for further action.” Then, the inspector recommended the case be closed on their end.

First News reached out to Chuck Shasho, deputy director of Public Works in Youngstown. He did not respond to several attempts to set up interviews. So, we simply went to his office.

Shasho stated he was too busy to do an interview about the matter, but did tell us that the city has no dealings with the crossing and cannot force the railroad company to make repairs.

We asked him what happens if the railroad company doesn’t fix the issue. He said it’s up to the Ohio Rail Development Commission.

However, after further research, First News found that under Ohio Revised Codes 4955.20, 4955.21, and 4955.22, the city of Youngstown has more authority than what Shasho told us.

According to these state laws, the city can do any of the following:

Notify the railroad that the crossing is need of repair

Repair the crossing, then recover the funds from the railroad company through civil action

Fine the railroad company $30 plus $10 per day that it isn’t fixed since the day they are notified

Take legal action against the railroad company

We reached out to City Law Director Jeff Limbian in an attempt to gain an understanding of the city’s role and for him to clear up any confusion on what the city can do or has done. Limbian said he was always under the impression it was up to the railroad company to make sure the crossings are safe and secure.

He said now that he is aware of this issue, his department is going to look into the laws and do some research on where the city stands, and he plans to follow up with what he finds.

After looking into this matter for about a week, and several attempts to speak with city officials, First News received a call from a viewer Monday who advised us that some work had been done to the railroad that day. We went down there and saw fresh patches of gravel over some of the deteriorated areas.

You can see the work done in the photos below.

First News reached out to the Ohio Rail Development Commission (ORDC) as well, to find out their role. Public Information Officer Wende Jourdan explained that they are not responsible for enforcing repairs but will work with the railroad company if complaints are made to them.

Jourdan said when the ORDC receives a complaint, they send out a safety project manager to inspect the crossing. That person will work with the executive director to determine if the crossing is a safety concern. If it is, the ORDC will work with the railroad company to help get the surface repaired, even offering financial help if necessary.

Jourdan said the ORDC does not have any complaints listed for the Poland Avenue crossing.

However, when you go to file a complaint on the ORDC website, it redirects you to the PUCO website. So, they are not receiving complaints because their website directs you somewhere else. Jourdan said the ORDC is not notified of those complaints filed with the PUCO, therefore, they would not know to investigate them.

The only way the ORDC would be notified of a complaint is if a person directly calls the commission or fills out the “Contact Us” form on its website.

From what First News gathered, the PUCO directed the complainant to contact the city, the city told First News it’s up to the ORDC, and the ORDC has a link to file a complaint with the PUCO.

This means with no one taking responsibility, it is possible vehicles could continue to be damaged with no one holding railroad companies accountable.

First News has made several attempts to contact Youngstown & Southeastern Railroad and Midwest and Bluegrass Rail but has not heard back.

After initially reporting on the condition of the Poland Avenue railroad crossing, First News obtained complaints made about three other crossings in the area as well. All are owned by Youngstown & Southeastern Railroad. You can read those complaints below.

Indianola Rd. / McClurg Rd. / Boardman Poland Rd.