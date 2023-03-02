YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Calvin Martin spoke to his girlfriend about 9 p.m. Nov. 3, 2018, while she was at work.

Everything seemed fine.

Three hours later, he was dead on the floor of the living room of his home in the 800 block of Parkview Avenue. He had been shot several times. His then 2-year-old child was sound asleep on Martin’s legs.

Detective Sgt. Anthony Vitullo is revisiting the case. He said there are some leads and “persons of interest,” but police still need more information.

“We have some information but not enough to get us over the hump,” Vitullo said.

In fact, at times there may have been too much information during the investigation, Vitullo said. Vitullo said that can be a hindrance because it makes it harder for investigators to focus on one specific theory or person, and it takes a lot of time to either prove or disprove other theories of the crime.

However, Vitullo said he is confident that investigators have the case narrowed down to the persons of interest he said now remain. He did not want to comment on a possible motive.

Several interviews have been conducted, and shell casings collected at the crime scene have also been sent to the state Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation, Vitullo said.

Vitullo said he believes Martin knows whoever killed him. He said witnesses told him that a dog that was in the house would not have been comfortable with someone it did not know being there, and the dog appeared to be calm on the night that Martin was killed.

It was Martin’s girlfriend who found him after she returned home from work, Vitullo said.

Martin’s case is one of nine unsolved homicides from 2018. The others are:

March 10: Darmetrus North, 38, is shot and killed about 9:45 p.m. at a 2119 Summer Street home.

March 20: John Degraffenried, 69, is found almost mummified inside a vacant West Glenaven Avenue. An autopsy found he died of blunt force trauma.

July 13: Delmas Pippin, 38, is killed in the backyard of his Wilbur Avenue home.

Aug. 6: Nautica Davis, 18, of Farrell, Pa., is killed about 12:55 a.m. after she was stabbed during a fight on New York Avenue while she was fighting over a man with another woman.

Oct. 14: Michael Jenkins, 40, is found shot to death about 3 a.m. in a car that crashed into a tree in the 300 block of North Bon Air Avenue.

Oct. 26: Hallie North and her son Jamell North, 40, are shot to death about 5:10 a.m. inside their 2119 Summer St. home where a man had been shot and killed earlier in the year.

Nov 26: Sherman Moody, 22, is found about 10:30 p.m. at Glenwood and Sherwood avenues with several gunshot wounds. He dies later at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Dec. 21: Sherman Moore, 30, is found about 1 a.m. shot to death inside an 850 Compton Lane home.

Anyone with information on Martin’s case can call Vitullo at 330-742-8250. Anyone with information on any of the other cases can call the Detective Bureau at 330-742-8911.