Dead dogs dumped in plastic bags on Youngstown’s east side

This isn't the first time that dogs in plastic bags have been found in this area

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown woman is shocked after finding a dead dog in a plastic bag on Youngstown’s east side.

“I don’t know who’s doing this, or what’s happening, but something needs to be done,” said Tracy Myers.

On Monday, Myers and her daughter were driving up Blaine Street in Youngstown when they decided to get out and open a black plastic bag on the side of the road. That’s when they found a dead dog inside.

“My gut instinct just told me to come. I went and opened it up, ripped it open and I found that, and it just made me sick,” she said.

Myers contacted the humane agency and dog warden on Monday to come pick the dog up. But, when they came out Thursday, they found more than they expected.

“We started looking and we found more bags around where the barricades are right here, with more dogs in. So we have a total of three,” said Dave Nelson, deputy with the Mahoning County Dog Warden’ Office.

Nelson said the area is easy to dump in because it’s so secluded, and there are no homes or business on the street. He said they have found dogs dumped here in the past.

In fact, this isn’t the first time Myers found a dead dog inside a plastic bag in this same spot. Several months ago, she said she found another one.

“The first one that I found, it was more so in the summer, and the bag formed the shape of the dog. So when I opened it, it was a black and white pit and on its head, it had a plastic bag, and then the body was wrapped in a blanket and then shoved in a big black plastic bag,” Myers said.

There is a sign in the area warning that the road in under surveillance and anyone who dumps there will be prosecuted.

Myers says she doesn’t understand why someone would dispose of a dog this way.

“No dog, whether it’s a pet or anything, needs to be disposed like this, not at all,” Myers said.

“This is definitely not the way to go about doing this, as far as coming down here and dumping these dogs like this, it’s not the way,” Nelson said.

Nelson said they will be investigating to determine if there was any foul play in the death of the dogs or if they died from natural causes.