Cops in Howland, Youngstown, looking to solve unrelated cold cases that happened on same day

The murders of Stephen Cortner and Shanell Jackson in Youngstown and of Donyell Johnson in Howland happened just hours apart

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Investigators in both Youngstown and Howland have yet to make arrests in homicides that happened on the same day in 2011, just hours apart.

In Youngstown, police are trying to solve the Nov. 16, 2011 murders of Stephen Cortner, 30 and Shanell Jackson, 23, who were found shot to death early in the morning in the bedroom of a 2907 Mahoning Ave. apartment. A baby, Jackson’s child, was next to her, but the baby was unharmed.

In Howland, Donyell Johnson, 40, was found shot to death at a 3903 Basswood Ave. NE home. He had several different aliases and investigators had to use fingerprints to identify him.

In both cases, police were able to interview several people but were not able to make an arrest. They also said, however, that several of those people were not forthcoming.

Former Youngstown police Detective Sgt. Darryl Martin, who now works as an investigator for the Mahoning County Prosecutor’s Office after retiring from the police department, was the lead investigator on the Mahoning Avenue homicides. He said there were no signs that someone forced their way into the apartment that Cortner and Jackson shared.

A man who lived in the building told police he found the bodies and called police, but Martin said that person was a suspect. He retained an attorney and declined to speak to investigators.

“We got no cooperation from him at all,” Martin said.

Martin said a lack of cooperation was the theme of the case. Even though police interviewed several witnesses, they did not tell investigators much.

“We really got no cooperation at all,” Martin said.

Martin said investigators believe that the killings were linked to the drug trade. There were even rumors that a hit was ordered on Cortner and that Jackson just happened to be there, but Martin was never able to prove that.

Jackson was found in the bed and Cortner was found lying at the foot of the bed. They were shot by a high-powered rifle, Martin said. There was not much physical evidence at the scene other than a shell casing, Martin said.

Also, no one in the neighborhood heard shots and video from a drug store across the street shows nothing, Martin said.

“It was one of those cases where we had very little to go on,” Martin said.

One thing that was strange was the sink in the apartment was filled with soapy water that was still warm, as if someone was trying to clean up something, Martin said.

Investigations even worked the case by examining Jackson, to see if maybe someone had something against her, but that did not pan out either, Martin said.

But he also added that the biggest problem was the lack of cooperation, which he said is typical whenever a murder is linked to drugs.

“That’s the biggest problem with these types of homicides,” Martin said.

In Howland, township police Chief Nick Roberts said investigators interviewed a lot of people and got some leads, but those leads never amounted to anything.

“Our detectives interviewed numerous people,” Roberts said.

A 911 caller told police that she was at the house of Johnson, who she knew by another name, and there was a broken window and blood everywhere inside.

“We had some good follow ups from our investigators, but they always seemed to be a dead end,” Roberts said.

Roberts declined to speculate on a motive.

Anyone with information on the deaths of Cortner and Jackson can call the Youngstown Police Detective Bureau at 330-742-8911.

Anyone with information on the death of Johnson can call Howland Police at 330-856-5555.

This story is part of a series of cold cases that WKBN is examining.

