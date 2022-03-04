COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — Columbiana County Sheriff Brian McLaughlin says his desire to do all he can is his philosophy in his department’s cold cases.

The three detectives who investigate homicides and other cases have focused on a pair of cold case homicides: the February 24, 2003, shooting death of Walter Valentine, 60, and the Aug. 30, 2005, beating death of Mike Williams, 38, of Rogers.

There has been recent movement in both cases, McLaughlin said.

In the Williams case, McLaughlin said investigators have served search warrants and interviewed witnesses. He said there has also been movement in the last week in the Valentine case.

Valentine was found badly burned in a fire about 11:15 p.m. Feb. 24, 2003, inside his 8546 Scotts Mills Road trailer.

Newspaper accounts at the time said investigators did not initially know Valentine’s identity. He was found badly burned on a bench inside the trailer.

An autopsy found he had been shot multiple times. McLaughlin said he died from the gunshot wounds and not from the fire. He said there are leads in the case.

Williams, who had worked the midnight shift at Vallourec Star the morning he was killed, was found just before 9 a.m. Aug. 30, 2005, inside his car near his home on Greenwood Road in Rogers.

At first, state troopers from the Lisbon post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol were called for a report of a car off the roadway. They thought that Williams had been in an accident, but a closer examination found that he had been beaten to death with a blunt object.

Cold cases can be time-consuming, especially when reinterviewing witnesses and looking for physical evidence that may be years old.

But McLaughlin said he wants to make sure that when leaves office, whenever that may be, that he has exhausted every lead in those cases and they have been worked as thoroughly as possible.

“I want to know when I leave that everything possible was done on these cases,” McLaughlin said.

Anyone with information on either case can call the sheriff’s office at 330-424-7255 or the county prosecutor’s office at 330-420-1050.