City planning to close long-standing Youngstown fire station, eliminate Batallion chiefs

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Plans are underway to close Youngstown Fire Station Number 7.

This comes after a meeting with City Law Director Jeff Limbian and after the city has tried to find ways to address its financial woes.

The fire station slated for closure is located at Madison Avenue and Elm Street.

There are also plans to eliminate three Batallion chiefs, according to Battalion Chief Charlie Smith.

Station Number 7 is one of the city’s oldest fire stations; it was built in the early 1900s.

Last year, Youngstown Fire Chief Barry Finley talked about closing the station to save money but said the closure would leave parts of the north side without fire protection, which could raise people’s insurance rates.

WKBN’s Stan Boney toured the fire station in 2010. You can watch that story above.

The Youngstown Professional Fire Fighters Local 312 union posted on its Facebook page Tuesday upon learning about the plan. The union called the news “troublesome.”

Members of #YPFFL312 have been informed that the City is closing Station #7, located at the corner of Elm and Madison;… Posted by Youngstown Professional Fire Fighters Local 312 on Tuesday, October 15, 2019

