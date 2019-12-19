Canfield Schools superintendent receiving 6-figure salary after resignation

Alex Geordan can expect to earn over $286,000 after leaving his position

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN has learned what Canfield Local Schools will be paying Superintendent Alex Geordan after he leaves the district.

According to a district official, Geordan will make around $95,300 in wages and benefits through June 30, 2020 as part of a separation agreement with the board of education.

He is leaving his position on January 1 but will help with the transition to a new superintendent through that date.

After that, he will be paid just under $191,000 from July 2020 through June 30, 2021. That includes wages and benefits.

As part of the agreement, the district will also pay Geordan just under $61,000 from July 2021 through Dec. 31, 2021 if he doesn’t have a job.

Geordan’s resignation comes amid claims from investigators, who said he intentionally made deceiving statements and downplayed a threat made to another student. That led to angry community members speaking out at a board meeting last month.

School board members voted 4-1 to accept the separation agreement, with Phil Bova being the only “no” vote.

Bova’s term expires in a few weeks and he said he is symbolically retiring, criticizing previous board meetings.

School Board Vice President E. Craig Olson is also resigning, citing his disagreement with the actions of the board’s majority.