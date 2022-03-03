BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – When Todd Werth became Boardman police chief four years ago, he looked at where his patrol crews were spending a lot of their time.

“I was like, well, one of them that drains our resources is Walmart. We’re there a lot.”

An investigation by WKBN 27 First News shows that in 2021, the Boardman Police Department responded to the Walmart on Doral Dr. 595 times. Those 595 responses appear to be the most by any one location in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, Mercer and Lawrence counties.

The story was first reported in a December edition of the “Boardman News” with the headline “Police Sent to Walmart 27 times in 16 days.”

Of the 595 responses, 298 were for thefts. In fact, according to Boardman police, in each of the past seven years, responses to the Boardman Walmart have exceeded 500 every year, with a high of 738 in 2019.

“It is disturbing that we spend a lot of police resources in Boardman at the Walmart store,” said Werth. “And I would say it’s kind of out of balance with our responses to the other commercial stores.”

To prove his point, after Walmart’s 595, Boardman police last year responded to the Southern Park Mall 509 times and to Target 72 times. The new Meijer opened in May, and since then has required 180 responses, while the Walmart over the same time had 397 responses.

“I reached out to, I believe, three different places where Meijer was at,” said Werth. “I talked with the chiefs of police there and they said Meijer had a very proactive approach. Lost prevention is lost prevention. How do we prevent it on the front end?”

In August of 2020, Chief Werth sent a letter to the manager of the Boardman Walmart, providing him with the response numbers, his concerns and asking if they could “work together to address the problem.”

“I would say the response was less than what I desired,” said Werth. “But they did make some changes to where they brought in security, private security.”

Now at the Boardman Walmart, a private security vehicle patrols the parking lot, and signs warning of security cameras are marked on several light poles.

Walmart media relations senior manager Tyler Thompson did issue a statement. The Boardman Walmart is in Boardman but has a Poland mailing address.

“No retailer is immune to crime,” Thompson wrote. “Our Poland store is a 156,000 square foot facility that serves thousands of customers every day. We’ll continue to invest in our people, training and technology to support our stores. We’ll also continue to collaborate with our law enforcement partners to meet any challenges we face.”

Werth says part of the problem is with how Walmart handles unmanned check-out scanners. Many large stores, he says, actively try to prevent the thefts at unmanned scanners before they happen. As far as Walmart?

“I think they kind of do it on the back end where they’ll watch the fraud happen and then they want to catch that person involved,” said Werth.

First News also checked with other police responses about their responses to Walmart stores in 2021:

“From what I’ve seen and talked with other chiefs throughout the state, it’s not unheard of for a Walmart,” said Werth. “So I wouldn’t say it’s out of the ordinary.”

Bazetta Township Police Chief Chris Herlinger knows all about dealing with Walmart. When Herlinger took over three years ago, calls to the township’s Walmart were taxing his 10-person department.

“We had a lot of calls there,” said Herlinger. “Primarily shoplifters and theft, but you also have fights and disturbances.”

“Today isn’t as bad, because of a cooperative effort with our court, and Walmart itself and the police department in the way we respond to those calls,” Herlinger continued. “It’s cut down on our time down there.”

For security reasons, Chief Herlinger would not be specific with the details of the cooperative effort, though he did say it means his offices don’t have to appear in court for every incident. And one other thing.

“If there’s a minor accident in the parking lot, no one injured and minimal damage, we don’t need a police report in the fact that it’s private property and we have the parties exchange information between themselves and the store.”

Boardman’s Chief Werth says his department responds to everything. Boardman police are also aggressive when someone commits a crime. Everyone arrested is fully processed.

“So, some of the resources, some of the call volume, I would say, is based on how we do business here in Boardman,” said Werth. “Holding that line is one reason that, here in Boardman and also in the Mahoning Valley, we haven’t seen the large-scale organized theft rings that were seen around the country.”

Even with the cooperative efforts in place, police responses to the Bazetta Walmart, says Herlinger, are one-third of all responses in the township.

“I mean we are a police agency, and we are required to respond to calls for service,” said Herlinger.

Chief Werth also understands what his police department is up against.

“Boardman’s a commercial center. So, theft and other calls for service at our commercial centers is a big part of what we do,” he said.

And Werth never once talked about shutting Walmart down.

“Shutting down trouble areas, that would be convenient. But that’s now what the township’s about. It’s about working with people. So, even a bar that has issues, we work with them.”