WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two teens were killed after a shooting that took place at a graduation party in Wichita late Saturday night.

According to the Wichita Police Department, officers were called out to the graduation party at a banquet hall in the northeast part of the city around 11:20 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found 17-year-old Boisy Barefield, of Wichita, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, an investigation revealed that during the party, a disturbance ensued between two groups that led up to the deadly shooting.

The department said dozens of people were at the party.

“I would say anywhere from 50 to 100, just a guestimate,” said Captain Travis Easter.

As people were leaving the scene of the shooting, a 15-year-old girl was hit by a car.

“There were several cars that were leaving the scene at the same time,” said Easter. “Got reports of several cars leaving at high rates of speed.”

She was brought to an area hospital where she later died from her injuries. Her identity has not been revealed.

According to police, 18-year-old Samara Rockmore has been arrested on suspicion of felony hit and run. An investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information, the Wichita Police Department asks you to call detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. You can also report an anonymous tip online through Crime Stoppers by clicking here.