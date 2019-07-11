2 Pa. contractors working in sewer found dead

Both were pronounced dead at the scene

ALDAN, Pa. (AP) – Officials say two contractors working in a sewer about 30 feet below street level have died.

Aldan Borough Police Chief Ken Coppola says there were four contractors working on the street about 15 miles west of Philadelphia on Thursday morning, two at each end. When two lost contact with the others, they rushed to the manhole and found their co-workers unresponsive.

Coppola says emergency crews responded just after 11:15 a.m. and brought the men up. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Coppola says the workers were conducting a dye test on the sewer.

The cause of death is pending but Coppola says it appears the men, both in their 20s, were overcome by fumes.

Officials with Occupational Safety and Health Administration are on site.

