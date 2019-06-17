Warrant issued for suspect in Belmont Avenue shooting, police say

Police say they received a call for gunshots heard on the 100 block of Belmont Avenue. Those calls came in around 1:25 a.m. Saturday.

by: Nicolette Pizzuto

Dreano Golden, warrant issued for two counts of felonious assault in Warren, Ohio.

(Note: This mug shot is from a prior booking in 2018.)

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Officers are looking for a suspect in of a shooting.

The warrant is for Dreano Golden for two counts of felonious assault.

Police found two men with multiple gunshot wounds after shots were reported fired on Saturday.

The caller said she heard several gunshots and police were told a black truck was seen leaving the scene, according to reports.

Those men were taken to a hospital in Trumbull.

Detectives are investigating.

