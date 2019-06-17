Warrant issued for suspect in Belmont Avenue shooting, police say

(Note: This mug shot is from a prior booking in 2018.)

Police say they received a call for gunshots heard on the 100 block of Belmont Avenue. Those calls came in around 1:25 a.m. Saturday.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Officers are looking for a suspect in of a shooting.

The warrant is for Dreano Golden for two counts of felonious assault.

Police found two men with multiple gunshot wounds after shots were reported fired on Saturday.

The caller said she heard several gunshots and police were told a black truck was seen leaving the scene, according to reports.

Those men were taken to a hospital in Trumbull.

Detectives are investigating.