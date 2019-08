Police say they were taken to the hospital for their injuries

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Police were called to Wise Road after a child was hit by a car.

They did not identify the child but the Greenvile Police Department says they are 12-years-old.

Police say they were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

West Salem Fire Department assisted with the crash.

We’re working to get more information, stick with WKBN for the latest.