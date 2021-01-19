$1 million bond for man accused of shooting two Kent police officers

KENT, Ohio (WJW)– A judge set a $1 million- bond for a man accused of shooting and injuring two Kent police officers Saturday morning.

Dante Dixon, 40, of Cleveland Heights, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of felonious assault and aggravated burglary. He is being held in the Portage County jail.

The FOX 8 I-Team found Dixon is wanted by the adult parole authority for allegedly violating the conditions of his supervision. He was placed on parole after serving prison time for a drug trafficking charge. He also previously served prison time for an aggravated assault.

“We know this is obviously a very violent person and someone who has a history of violence,” said Lt. Mike Lewis, of the Kent Police Department.

Police were called to the home by a terrified 14-year-old babysitter. She told a dispatcher that a man broke into the house.

“The babysitter and the 1-year-old she was watching are both doing OK,” Lewis said. “The babysitter did an outstanding job.”

Police said that as soon as officers arrived, Dixon pointed a gun at them.

Officers Kyle Auckland and Lenny Kunka were shot during the incident, but both are expected to be fine. The officers are now home recovering with their families.

The suspect was shot in the abdomen. After receiving medical care, Dixon was taken to jail.

“Our officers are heroes,” Lewis said. “We are so grateful they are doing well and that they were able to protect the innocent people inside that home.”