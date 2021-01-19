1 dead, 14 injured following shooting at Aiken nightclub

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – 14 people were injured by gunfire following an incident at a nightclub in Aiken, Saturday morning.
Authorities responded to 7th Lounge just before 1 a.m.
Officials say they found several victims. A man, later identified as 30-year-old Craig Youmans of North Augusta, was also found unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds to his body. He died at the scene.
The other patients were taken to area hospitals for emergency treatment.
Investigators have determined that there were at least 3 suspects in a light color Chevy Tahoe that left the area after the shooting.
Witnesses reported seeing the suspects firing at least a rifle and a handgun.
If you have any information, contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811. You can remain anonymous.
