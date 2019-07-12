LIVE NOW /
Watch WKBN 27 First News Saturday Morning

1 dead, 1 injured in Union County crash

News

The driver, 43-year-old Jason O. Morris, of Columbus, was pronounced dead at the scene

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Car accident generic

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (AP) – Authorities say an autopsy is being performed to determine what may have caused a man to crash into a tree in Union County, killing himself and leaving his passenger injured.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the crash scene on an abandoned railroad bed in Union Township around 8 p.m. Thursday.

The Columbus Dispatch reports they found a 1998 Ford Ranger overturned near a tree about 75 feet from the road.

The driver, 43-year-old Jason O. Morris, of Columbus, was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, 41-year-old Dalen A. Mullet, also of Columbus, was transported with injuries. The newspaper says she was hospitalized in stable condition.

An autopsy was scheduled Friday.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

07/12/19 11:33:01 (GMT -4:00)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story