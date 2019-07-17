1 dead, 1 injured in Shenango Twp. shooting

SHENANGO TWP. Pa. (WKBN) – One person was killed and another injured in a shooting in Lawrence County.

Police were called about 1 a.m. Wednesday to Bryson Mill Road where the shooting happened.

One person was taken to the hospital but the other victim was pronounced dead.

Police are looking for the suspected shooter.

Investigators are looking into a white pickup truck. They are going through the truck and taking pictures.

The victims’ names have not been released and police have not named a suspect.

As of 6 a.m., Bryson Mill Road is closed in the area of the shooting while police investigate.