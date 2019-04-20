Zella Baker Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Zella Baker, 93, of Canfield, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019, at Auburn Skilled Nursing Home, with her family by her side.

Zella was born December 26, 1925, a daughter of the late George and Myrtle Gordon.

She was a member of Calla Community Church, Canfield and the Dublin Grange.

Zella married Earl Richard Baker on June 5, 1948 and they shared 68 years of marriage together before his passing on September 12, 2016.

She is survived by her three children, Debbie (Don) Raber of Salem, Lois Schindler Baker of Austintown and Gene R. (Vickie) Baker of Canfield; five grandchildren, Jason Baker, Gena Grope, Brent and Chad Raber and Kayla Schindler and nine great-grandchildren.

Zella was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Dean Baker and seven siblings.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, April 22 at Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home with Pastor Jim Houston, officiating.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Monday, April 22 at the funeral home prior to services.

Burial will follow at Columbiana Cemetery.

Memorial donations in honor of Zella may be made to Auburn Skilled Nursing Home.

The family would like to thank the staff of Auburn Skilled Nursing Home for the love and care they gave to Zella.

