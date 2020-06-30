Zadie M. Pearce, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A home going celebration in honor of Mrs. Zadie M. Pierce will he held Friday, July 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mrs, Zadie M. Pearce, 89, affectionately known as “Mae” was called to her eternal resting place on Thursday, June 25, 2020.



Mrs. Pearce was born on March 29, 1931, in Millerville, Alabama, a daughter of Ollie and Della Clark Townsend.

She accepted Christ at a very young age and was part of the Himrod Avenue Church of God.

She attended the Hubbard school system and was employed at General Motors, Lordstown, until she retired in 1991.

She loved cooking, planting flowers and spending time with her family.



She leaves to cherish her memory her loving children, Katie M. Berger and Charles W. Townsend; her stepchildren that she also reared, Claussie (Laura), Joseph, Harold, Napoleon, William, Earnest (Katherine) and Glenda; 11 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, 16 great-great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and dear friends.



Zadie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Leonard Pearce, Sr.; her brothers, Willie, Perry, James, Eugene and Ollie, Jr. Townsend; her son-in-law, Charles Berger and stepsons, Leonard and Alelijah Pearce



Friends may call Friday, July 3 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church. Please follow all CDC, recommendations and please practice social distancing while greeting the family. Attendance at the funeral ceremony is reserved for immediate family members and close friends only.

Interment will be in Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Ministry of care and transitional care entrusted to J.E. Washington Funeral Services Inc.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 1, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.