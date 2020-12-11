Yvonne “Bonnie” Allen, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Yvonne “Bonnie” Allen, 90, of North Lima, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at St Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

She was born on July 5, 1930, the daughter of the late Edward and Evalyn Swank.

She worked at United Engineering and Dr Nicolette’s dentist office but was primarily a homemaker.

On July 12, 1952 she married Eugene Allen.

Bonnie loved garage sales, Roger’s Flea Market and a good bargain. She loved playing bingo, scratch off tickets, crossword puzzles and working in the yard. She enjoyed collecting bottles, teacups and dolls. Above all, she loved her family. She always had sports on when she was in charge of the remote.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband Gene of 68 years; her son, Rodney Allen of New Springfield; her daughters, Debbie Allen and BJ Allen of Poland, who both selflessly took care of her for the past few years; her granddaughter, Amber (Jason) Kamerer of Boardman and great-granddaughter, Olivia, her brothers, Harry (Shirley) Swank and Edward (Donna) Swank; her sister, Edwynna (George) Stacey, as well as a host of brothers and sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews.

Her family would like to thank the employees of St Elizabeth’s Boardman campus who were by her side when they could not be. Please wear your mask.

For the safety of her family and the community, no services will be held at this time.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Second Harvest Food Bank in her honor, or please consider a blood donation if your health allows.