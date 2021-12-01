Yolanda Mary Sposato, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Yolanda Mary Sposato, 91, passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at her home in Columbiana.

Yolanda was born October 8, 1930 in Niles, Ohio, daughter of the late Joseph and Concetta Infante DeFabio.

Yolanda was a homemaker and a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Leetonia.

Her husband, Anthony D. Sposato, whom she married on August 14, 1955, preceded her in death on, July 4, 2003.

Yolanda is survived by her daughter, Karen Nierle of Pooler, Georgia; her son, Michael A. Sposato of Columbiana; four grandchildren, Erin (Erik) Bradford, Nicholas (Jennifer) Sposato, Patrick Sposato and Melissa Sposato; six great-grandchildren, Gabriella, Layla, Anthony, Dominic, Madelyn and Giavonna.

She was also preceded in death by all of her siblings, Angie Jenyk, Julia Dellimuti, Lucille Pishotti, Ralph DeFabio, Joseph DeFabio, Rocco DeFabio, Dominick DeFabio, John DeFabio, Patrick DeFabio and Anthony DeFabio.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 5, 2021 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, December 6, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Leetonia, with Reverend Robert Edwards officiating.

Burial will take place at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Leetonia.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com