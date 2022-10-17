LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Willis J. Roller, age 90, of Leetonia, died on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Auburn Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Salem.

He was born on June 28, 1932, in Washingtonville, a son of the late Roy and Louise Jenkins Roller.

Willis was a veteran of the United States Navy having served during the Korean War and had worked as a warehouse manager of Lyden Oil Co. in Youngstown for 35 years.

Willis was known for being a handyman. He enjoyed boating, golfing, socializing with his good friends and wintering in Florida with his beloved wife.

His wife of 62 years, Dorothy M. Altomare Roller, whom he married on May 22, 1954, preceded him in death on, August 21, 2016.

He is survived by his two daughters, LuAnn (Edward) Ayers of Salem and Cathy (Randy) Selway of Leetonia; son, Jim Roller of Leetonia; two sisters, Iva “Toots” (Joe) Carmelo of Columbiana and Dorothy Sposetta of Columbiana and grandchildren, Lisa Ayers, Christopher (Rose) Ayers, Joe (Krista) Ayers, Angela Drewnoski, Joshua (Laura) Selway, Nick Roller, Delaney Roller and Cameron Roller. Also surviving are six great-grandchildren.

Willis was preceded in death by a brother, Roy Roller, Jr; sister, Verda Lipely and a grandson, Mark.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Willis will be laid to rest with his wife at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Leetonia.

Memorial donations may be made in Willis’s memory to Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

