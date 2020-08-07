William T. Wilson, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William T. Wilson, age 91, of Leetonia, died on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at his home.

He was born on September 24, 1928 in Youngstown, Ohio, son of the late Leo and Dorothy Lanterman Wilson.

William had worked as a welder until retiring from NRM Corp. Served in the United States Army Air Corps.

He enjoyed traveling, camping and in his younger years fishing.

His wife, Evelyn Louise Mathey Wilson, whom he married on November 6, 1953, preceded him in death on, January 11, 1998.

William is survived by his daughter, Patricia (Kurt) Wise of Foley, Missouri; three sons, William T. (Katie) Wilson Jr. of Leetonia, Kenneth Wilson of Leetonia and John Wilson of Washingtonville; four granddaughters, Anastasia Wilson, Tara Wilson, Abigail Wise and Margaret Wilson; Four grandsons, Scott Wilson, Nicholas Wilson, Jacob Wilson and Phillip Wise and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Louise Birmingham and three brothers, Leo Wilson, John Wilson and Robert Wilson

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic there will be no services held at this time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

Family and friends may view this obituary and send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

