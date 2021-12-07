LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Joseph Raddick , age 71, of Leetonia, died on Friday, December 3, 2021 at Salem Regional Medical Center, Salem.

He was born on December 1, 1950, in Leetonia, son of the late William and Rose Baulo Raddick.

Bill had worked in retail for Sears in Austintown.

He attended St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Leetonia.

He served in the United States Navy.

Bill is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen Riles Raddick, whom he married on February 14, 1998 and a brother, George (Donna) Raddick of Streetsboro.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Andrew Raddick and a sister, Zora Rose Raddick,.

Per Bill’s requests no services will be held

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.