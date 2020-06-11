William Fry, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Fry, age 80, of Leetonia, died on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

He was born on February 15, 1940, son of the late Clifford and Treva Hartman Fry.

Bill was a tree digger and owned his own nurseries, Laurel Nurseries; he owned and operated Bill Willie’s Cook Shack in Washingtonville; had worked at A and P Meat Packing and Sekely Industries.

Bill was a member of the Masonic Lodge and in his younger years he used to train cutting and reining horses.

He ran track at The Ohio State University and held a record that was just recently broken.

Bill loved to travel to his camp in Canada and fish.

William is survived by his companion of 20 years, Lucinda Kay Dick of Leetonia; two sons, Clifford Fry of Tempe, Arizona and Christopher Garber of San Francisco, California; a daughter, Kelly Garber of Gulfport, Florida and a sister, Sue (Stephen) Cox of Florida.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Fry

The family will receive friends on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and again on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia. We ask that everyone in attendance please observe face mask protocol and social distancing guidelines.

A private family funeral will take place.

Burial will take place at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Leetonia.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to donate may purchase a tree to be planted in a national park, this can be done on the funeral home website.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 12, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.