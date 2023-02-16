CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Taylor, Sr., 62, passed away on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Bill was born on March 9, 1960, in Salem, son of the late James and Rose Taylor.

He had worked as a truck driver for PGT Trucking, Aliquippa, Pennsylvania. He enjoyed his trucking career and antique engines.

Bill is survived by his wife, the former Rose “Rosie” Campbell, whom he married on June 28, 1986; his children, Jodi Taylor of Leetonia, William Taylor, Jr. of Canfield and Katie (Scott VanKirk) Taylor of East Palestine; his granddaughter, Rylee VanKirk; three brothers, Paul (Doreen) Taylor of Salem, Eric (Michelle) Taylor of Middletown and Rob (Heidi) Taylor of Salem; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 19, 2023 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 20, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home with Pastor Cyndi Midlick officiating.

Burial will follow in Franklin Square Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

