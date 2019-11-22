William A. Redd, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William A. Redd, 85, of Columbiana, formerly of Leetonia and Canton, died at 12:24 p.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Parkside Health Care Center, Columbiana.

Mr. Redd was born November 20, 1934 in Lore City, Ohio a son of the late William H. and Beatrice Foraker Redd.

He served in the U.S. Army and had been employed as an engineer for the Timken Company, Canton for 40 years, retiring in 1992.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Moonyeen Fairbanks Redd; his second wife, Carol J. Bell Ayers Redd; a brother, Thomas Redd and a stepdaughter, Cynthia Ayers.

He is survived by a sister, Donna Burger of Florida; four stepdaughters, Marilyn (Sam) Camp of Leetonia, Diana Ayers of Alliance, Monica (Dave) Hoperich of Leetonia and Pam (Rick) Shriver of Columbiana; three stepsons, Edward (LuAnn) Ayers of Salem, Clayton (Joyce) Ayers of Beaumont, Texas and John (Denise) Ayers of Youngstown and several stepgrandchildren.

Private services and burial will take place in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Leetonia with Father Robert Edwards officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia. Sign the register and send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

