COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wanda J. Dickson, age 91, of Columbiana, died on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Whispering Pines Village, Columbiana.

She was born on April 12, 1931, in Salem, a daughter of the late Thomas and Grace Sneddon Howells.

Wanda was a graduate of Greenford High School.

She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Washingtonville and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Leetonia.

She had worked as a clerk/ treasurer for Leetonia Schools for 20 years, retiring in 1989 and was a past member of the Order of Eastern Star.

She enjoyed playing cards, golfing and traveling. She also enjoyed the 20 years that her and her late husband spent wintering in Florida. Mostly, Wanda enjoyed spending time with her beloved family.

Her husband, James Madison Dickson, whom she married on October 15, 1949, preceded her in death on, May 28, 2018.

Wanda is survived by her three daughters, Carolyn (Dennis) Falzetta of Salem, Pamela (Michael) DiRocco of Louisville, Ohio and Lynne (Andy) Beech of Columbiana; Daughters- in-law, Marie Dickson of North Attleboro, Massachusetts and Mary Ann Dickson of Columbiana; sister, Shirley (Clyde) Martz of Salem; ten grandchildren, Jennifer, Travis, Amy, Angela, Leah, Nicole, Sara, Nick, Liza and Alec. Also surviving are 16 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two sons, Larry Lee Dickson and Alan James Dickson, and by a sister, Edna Clay.

The family will receive friends on Friday, June 24, 2022, from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

Services will be held on Friday, June 24, 2022, at the funeral home at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating.

Burial will take place at Washingtonville Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made in Wanda’s memory to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 29 Spruce St, Leetonia, OH. 44431.

Wanda’s family would like to thank the staff at Whispering Pines for their kind and compassionate care.

