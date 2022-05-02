LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Walter Tunnat, age 83, of Leetonia, passed away suddenly on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Continuing Healthcare of Lisbon.

He was born on June 2, 1938, in Washingtonville, a son of the late Wilhelm and Emma Theophil Tunnat.

Walter graduated from Leetonia High School.

He had worked as an inspector for NRM/McNeil.

He was a lifetime member and former trustee of the Leetonia Eagles #1496, and the Leetonia American Legion -Joe Williams Post #131. Walter was an avid Cleveland Browns and Indians fan. He enjoyed taking long drives in the country with his dog, reading the newspaper and working in his yard. Mostly, he enjoyed spending time with his family and visiting with his beloved grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Kay Bobby Tunnat whom he married on August 27, 1987; children, Dainne (Scott) Rice of Salem, Dan Tunnat of Salem, Angela (Edward) Alesi of Leetonia and Heidi (Marc) Buzzelli of Sewickley, Pennsylvania. Also surviving are nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Walter was preceded in death by a daughter, Debbie Tunnat; two sisters, Irmgard Marie Altomare and Edith Suliot; two brothers, Wilfred “Freedie” Tunnat and Heinz Tunnat and by a grandson.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Thursday, May 5, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

Services will be held on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating.

Walter was a kind and caring man who was always helping others. He was willing to take in any stray. Donations may be made in Walter’s memory to Angels for Animals, 4750 S Range, Canfield, OH 44406

A television tribute will air Tuesday, May 3 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.