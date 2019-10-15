Virginia N. Sheely, Washingtonville, Ohio

WASHINGTONVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia N. Sheely, age 91, of Washingtonville, died on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born on November 28, 1927 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Charles Solinger, Sr. and the late Helen Wilcox Perry.

Virginia had worked as a horticulturist at Mellinger Nursery in North Lima.

Her husband, Donald L. Sheely, whom she married on September 19, 1947, preceded her in death on May 18, 1991.

She is survived by two daughters, Kathy Hall of Leetonia and Dawn Sheely of Washingtonville; two sons, Jerry Sheely of Lisbon and Brian Sheely of Leetonia; brother, Wesley Solinger of Green Valley, Arizona and by three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Virginia was preceded in death by a son, Randy Sheely; sister, Eileen Dean and by two brothers, Ralph and Charles Solinger.

Per her request, private family services were held.

Burial was at the Oakdale Cemetery, Leetonia.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

