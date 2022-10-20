LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vincent Joseph Sevenich, age 86, of Leetonia, died on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at his home.

He was born on April 14, 1936, in Salem, a son of the late Joseph and Barbara Meissner Sevenich.

Vincent was a graduate of Leetonia High School where he was inducted into the Leetonia Sports Hall of Fame and was a member of the 1954 Tri-County championship football team.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy.

Vincent was a lifetime member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Leetonia.

He had worked as an electrician for over 40 years for National Refractory in Columbiana.

He enjoyed gardening, fishing and vacationing but mostly he enjoyed spending time with his family and loved watching his grandchildren compete in all their sporting events.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Dorothy Eastek Sevenich, whom he married on April 28, 1962; three daughters, Susan (Kenneth) Crowl of Columbiana, Lisa Popa of Weintzville, Missouri and Sharon (Todd) Walters of Leetonia; three sisters, Barbara Magalotti of Ashtabula, Martha (Stephen) Barton of Salem and Janel Anderson of Columbiana; two brothers, James Sevenich of Wheaton, Illinois and Michael Sevenich of Lisbon; four grandchildren, Katelyn (Dean) Stokes, Amanda (Cody) Boyer, Ryan (Alyssa) Popa and Quinton Walters and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Ann Ray and Theresa Terlesky and by a brother, Joseph Sevenich.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Leetonia, where a Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Msgr. Peter Polando officiating.

Burial will take place at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Leetonia.

The family would like to thank Community Hospice, Comfort Keepers and all the aides that helped care for Vincent.

Memorial donations may be made in Vincent’s memory to Community Hospice or St. Patrick Catholic Church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

