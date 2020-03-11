Victor L. Hedl, Jr., Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Victor L. Hedl Jr., age 79, formerly of Leetonia, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Shepherd of the Valley Poland.

Mr. Hedl was born on May 16, 1940 in Salem, Ohio, son of the late Victor and Alma Reed Hedl.

Victor had worked at E.W. Bliss, Salem and was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Leetonia.

He served in the US Navy.

He is survived by his wife, the former Kay A. Senior, whom he married on June 5, 1960; his son, Douglas A. Hedl of Naples, Florida; his daughter, Vicki L. (Randal) McMillen of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania and one granddaughter, Megan (Jacob) Fetchin.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles A. Hedl, Sr. and William P. Hedl.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St Paul’s Lutheran Church, Leetonia

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating.

Burial will be in Oakdale Cemetery, Leetonia where military honors will be accorded.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church memorial fund or Hospice of the Valley.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

