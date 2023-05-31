WASHINGTONVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vicki Garrett, age 77, of Washingtonville, died Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at her home.

She was born April 11, 1946 in Youngstown to Sidney Brobst and Betty Piper Brobst.

Vicki worked at various restaurants and as a home healthcare worker, however, her number one job was caring for her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

When she wasn’t babysitting or running the kids to various functions, she enjoyed mowing her yard, taking Kubota rides with her dogs and dancing. Vicki had a love for all animals and liked to spend her free time making cookbooks, wreaths and blankets for her loved ones.

Vicki is survived by her husband, Edward Garrett of Washingtonville, who she married October 16, 1965; two daughters, April (Tony) Garrett Anderson and Cindy (Ken) Wukotich; a sister, Gayla (Rick) Spellman; nine grandchildren, Andrew (Kim) Kisner, Heather (Willie) Hylton, Autumn Kisner, Dustin (Brittany) Garrett, Cassandra Garrett, Erynn Jones, Elyssa (Andrew) Jones, Steve Wukotich and Nick Wukotich; as well as eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by son, Edward A. Garrett.

A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the family home, 630 Boston Street, Washingtonville, OH 44490.

Memorial donations in memory of Vicki may be made to an animal charity of the donor’s choice.

Professional arrangements were handled by Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia. Send condolences to the family at www.familycareservices.com.

