Toni Leigh Shultz, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Toni Leigh Shultz, 53, of Lisbon, died on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center, Salem.

She was born on March 13, 1966 in Salem, daughter of the late Charles and Dolores Pasco Shultz.

Toni was a homemaker for the majority of her life.

Survivors include daughter, Riki Miller of Lisbon; son, Jeffrey Adams of Hanoverton; sister, Christina Shultz of Salem; two brothers, Randy Morris of Fremont, Indiana and Ted Morris of Homosassa, Florida and three grandchildren.

No services will be observed at this time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 28, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

