WASHINGTONVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas “Tom” T. Mellott, Sr., age 74, of Washingtonville, passed away with his family by his side, on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at the Windsor House at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center, Columbiana.

He was born on May 27, 1949, in Salem, a son of the late Coy and Ida Mae Fieldhouse Mellott.

Tom was in the Leetonia High School Class of 1968 and had worked for 35 years as an enameller for Eljers Plumbingware in Salem, retiring in 2002.

He was a member of the Beaver Creek Sportsman Club and enjoyed camping, boating and fishing. Tom also enjoyed working on cars and riding his Harley Davidson. Mostly he loved spending time with family and socializing. Tom will be remembered as a kindhearted, funny man who never met a stranger and was a friend to everyone he met.

His beloved wife, Patricia Ann Boughton Mellott, whom he married on February 18, 1967, preceded him in death on, March 8, 2015.

Tom is survived by his daughter, Theresa “Traci” (Brian) Gudat of Washingtonville; son, Thomas T. (Natalie) Mellott, Jr., of Rogers; two brothers, Ed (Kathy) Mellott and Rick (Dawn) Mellott, both of Washingtonville; five grandchildren, Trish (Justin) Chamberlain, Cody (Katie) Rohrmann, Nick (Becki) Rorhrmann, Tim Mellott and Colton (Emily) Gudat; as well as eight great-grandchildren, Jason, Gunner, Sophia, Sara, Willow, Blakely, Bennett and Harper.

He was preceded in death by a grandchild, Jaxon Thomas.

The family will be holding a gathering for family and friends on Saturday, December 9, 2023, from 2:00 – 7:00 p.m., at the Beaver Creek Sportsman Club, Washingtonville.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, at the Club.

Tom will be laid to rest with his wife at the Washingtonville Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made in Tom’s memory to: Windsor House at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center, 1899 West Garfield Rd., Columbiana, OH 44408.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

