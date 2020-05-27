Thomas R. Grove, Washingtonville, Ohio

WASHINGTONVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas “Tom” R Grove, age 72, of Washingtonville, died on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at his residence in Washingtonville.

He was born on January 22, 1948 in Salem, Ohio, son of the late Burnett J. “Barney” and Sarah Davis Grove.

Tom had worked as a parts manager for 24 years at Columbiana Buick-Oldsmobile and was a member of Robbins United Methodist Church, Washingtonville.

He was a member of the Leetonia American Legion-Joe Williams Post #131, Leetonia Eagles-FOE #1496, Leetonia Italian American Club and Washingtonville VFW-York Drexler Post #5532.

Tom was an avid New York Yankees and Ohio State fan. Mostly, Thomas enjoyed socializing.

He is survived by his close friend and companion, Laurie Jo Gregorino of Washingtonville; sister, Barbara Smith of Hanoverton; sister-in-law, Sandy Grove of Stow and several nieces and nephews.

Tom was preceded in death by a brother, James Grove and an infant brother, Wayne Grove.

The family will receive friends on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia where social distancing will be encouraged and mask protocol is suggested.

A “Celebration of Life” service will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to Hope Lodge Cleveland, 11432 Mayfield Road, Cleveland, OH 44106

