WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas J. Steinmetz, 75, of Warren, Ohio passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Cleveland Clinic after a brief illness.

He was born October 24, 1946, in Warren, a son of the late Dale H. and Lillian E. Weita Steinmetz.

Tom graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in 1964 and attended Youngstown State University.

He was employed by Delphi Packard Electric for 38 years as an electrician, until his retirement.

He was a member of the Ashtabula Yacht Club where he was fondly known as “Corvette Tom”. He enjoyed playing tennis, sailing, spending time with friends and visiting the local wineries. His hobbies included collecting music and movies.

Tom is survived by the love of his life, Penny Yanick of Warren; a brother, Dale (Marilyn)

Steinmetz of Hawaii; his sister, Karen Whiting of Ashtabula; his nieces and nephews, who affectionately called him “TJ”, Raegina and Stephanie Steinmetz, Susan (Russell) Hardin and Barbara (Robert) Michael; his great nieces and nephews, William (Angela), Lauren and Jason Whiting, Shaun (Sasha) and Rachel Hardin, Cassandra (Lauren), Nicholas and Matthew Michael and by his great-great niece and nephews Natalie and Will Whiting and Nolan Michael.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents and his nephew, William D. Whiting.

A gathering of remembrance will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in his name.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

