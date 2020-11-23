Thomas Earl Selway, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Earl “Tom” Selway, age 70, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at University Hospitals of Cleveland following complications from a stroke and lung cancer.

Tom was born on July 24, 1950 in Salem, son of the late Earl and Annetta Smith Selway and had lived in this area all of his life.

Tom served in the U.S. Navy Seabees MCB62 during the Vietnam War.

He had worked as a welder/fitter for the former NRM and various shops in the area.

He had a passion for cars and Triumph motorcycles and was known for being able to fix anything dealing with cars and motorcycles.

Tom is survived by his wife, the former Mary Morrissey, whom he married on October 18, 1975; his son, Aaron Selway of Austintown and his girlfriend, Melisa Kelsey; his daughter, Mallory (Tyler) Gaines of Edmond, Oklahoma; four grandchildren, Maddux Gaines, Aria Selway and her mother, Christina, Maguire Gaines and Derby Grace Gaines; a sister, Sandy Holisky of Columbiana, Ohio; two brothers, Randy (Cathy) Selway of Leetonia and Brad Selway and his financee, Crissy King of Salem. He will also be missed by six special friends, Tom, Ed, Jerry, Roger, Fred and Bob.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Patty Ann Selway and a brother, Edwin Selway.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia where social distancing will be followed and masks are required.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

Family and friends may view this obituary and send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 24 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.