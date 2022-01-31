HANOVERTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Terry Eugene McCombs, age 68, of Hanoverton, died on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at Continuing Healthcare of Lisbon.

He was born on June 22, 1953, in Salem, a son of the late Eugene and Mildred Lindesmith McCombs.

Terry was a graduate of United Schools and was a former employee at United Schools.

He had a passion for hunting, and guns. Terry had a heart for animals and helping others.

He is survived by his children, Autumn (Michael) Wilson, Jesse (Dave) Scyoc, Kaitlin (Troy) Brown, Colt McCombs and Amber McCombs; brother, Lee McCombs and a sister, Melody (Jack) Barrett. Also surviving are his thirteen grandchildren, Gabrienna (Nate) McHugh, Brant, Baylie, Peyton, Livia, Arabela, Weston, Ira B., Trey, Apollo, Kiley, Leiah and Karissa.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Jill Frederick.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank the staff at Continuing Health Care of Lisbon, Jeannie Raya, Bethany Talbott, Carolyn, Amber, Adrena and Amanda, and also the Community Hospice Care Team for the kind and compassionate care that was shown to both Terry, and his family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com