Tammy Hiner, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tammy Hiner, age 50, of Columbiana, died on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at her home in Columbiana.

She was born on April 7, 1970 in Salem, daughter of Jack Waggle and Jane Altomare-Johnson.

Tammy had worked as an office manager with Homecare Advantage and was a member of First Christian Church of Columbiana. She enjoyed hand making soy candles and reading.

Tammy leaves behind her husband, Darryl Hiner, whom she married on October 8, 1988; daughter, Amber Hiner of Buffalo, New York; son, Adam Hiner of Columbiana; sister, Kristen (John Blankenship) Waggle of Columbiana; brother, Timothy McClun of Canton, Ohio; mother Jane (James) Johnson and father Jack (Joyce) Waggle

She was preceded in death by her father, Clinton “Pete” George McClun.

Per the families wishes no services will be held at this time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

