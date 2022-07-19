BEAVER FALLS, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Susan M. Manzetti, age 94, of Beaver Falls, died on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Providence Care Center, Beaver Falls.

She was born on August 15, 1927, in Aliquippa, P ennsylvania, a daughter of the late Anthony and Silvina Paladini Augustine.

Susan had worked as a beautician for over 50 years and was a member of St. Monica Roman Catholic Parish, Beaver Falls, P ennsylvania.

She and enjoyed knitting, sewing, crocheting and art.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “G” Manzetti, on February 9, 1986.

Susan is survived by her longtime family friend, Judy Amprim of Leetonia, a special niece, Noreen DeFerrari of Aliquippa, P ennsylvania, and many other nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Antoinette “Toni” Manzetti; five sisters, Fernanda, Mafalda, Irene, Rose and Erma, and by two brothers, Chris and Joseph.

The family will receive friends on Friday, July 22, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

Services will be held on Friday, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating.

Burial will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Beaver Falls.

