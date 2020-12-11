Stephen E. Vrabel, Washingtonville, Ohio

WASHINGTONVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen E. Vrabel, age 75, of Washingtonville, died on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born on April 21, 1945 in Salem, Ohio, son of the late Stephen and Margaret Donnelly Vrabel.

Stephen had worked as a lithographer for Salem Label for the past 33 years. Prior to that, he had worked for both CCL Container in Hermitage for 15 years and Williamsburg Press in Alliance.

Stephen enjoyed sports. He was an avid golfer and really enjoyed playing poker. He will be remembered as a man who was quick with a joke and loved to make people smile.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Warner Vrabel, whom he married on April 20, 1991; son, Michael “Scott” Vrabel of Boardman; daughter, Christine Vrabel of Salem; two stepdaughters, Wendy (Nathan) Reed of Brunswick, Ohio and Jamie (Michael) Cvetkovich of Mercer, Pennsylvania; sister, Ann Marie (Ron) Hawkins of Salem and a brother, John (Linda) Vrabel of Chandler, Arizona. Also surviving are his six grandchildren, Jennifer Vrabel, Michael Vrabel, Nash Mikesell, Camryn Cvetkovich, Leighton Cvetkovich and Aaden Reed.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made in Stephen’s memory to the American Diabetes Association.

