Sherry T. Simonds-Jennings, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sherry T. Simonds-Jennings, age 36, of Salem, died on Friday, October 30, 2020.

She was born on August 1, 1984 in Youngstown, a daughter of John Mark Simonds and Tammy L. Wittenauer-Simonds.

Sherry had a passion for helping others and was currently working as a caregiver. Her heart of gold and her adventurous spirit inspired those around her. She had aspirations of being an attorney as well as a pilot and enjoyed reading, gardening, cooking and traveling. Mostly, Sherry will be remembered as a mother who loved her children unconditionally.

She is survived by her father and mother; her husband, Robert “Sam” Jennings of Leetonia; two children, Charles and Catherine Jennings; three sisters, Shelly (Mark) von Vital of Bellevue, Pennsylvania, Sarah (Michael Heckert) Simonds of Leetonia and Shauna S. Simonds of Girard; paternal grandfather, John Charles Simonds of Leetonia; maternal grandmother, Genevieve Wittenauer of East Palestine and paternal aunt, Susan (Justin) Fader of Leetonia. Also surviving are her niece, many nephews and many extended family.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Teresa C. Simonds of Leetonia.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private family memorial service was held at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home in Leetonia.

A public Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020, beginning at 12:30 p.m. at Quaker Hall, 1688 S. Lincoln in Salem.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Sherry’s memory to Imagination Library – The Brightside Project, brightsideprojectohio.org.

