Sherri Lynn Danko, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sherri Lynn Danko, 59, passed away Tuesday evening, September 28, 2021 at Hospice House, Poland.

Sherri was born on May 16, 1962 in Youngstown, daughter of the late Oliver and Geraldine Hartman Danko and had lived in this area most of her life.

Sherri was a graduate of Leonard Kirtz School had worked at EDI Central in Lisbon for several years.

She participated in the Special Olympics and won awards in swimming. She loved dancing, puzzle books, Michael Jackson and the Cleveland Browns.

Sherri is survived by her four sisters, Kathy (Mike) Hogan of Boardman, Debbie Campbell of Youngstown, Toni Pachell of Austintown and Wendy Danko of Salem; her brother, James R. (Sue) Danko of Leetonia; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Anthony Danko and two brothers-in-law, Kenny Campbell and Nick Pachell.

The family will receive friends on Friday, October 1, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia where a funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. with Reverend Robert Edwards officiating.

Burial will take place in Lake Park Cemetery, Youngstown on Saturday, October 2, 2021.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 30 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.