Shawn Schuster, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shawn Schuster, age 44, of Leetonia, died on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at his home.

He was born on July 19, 1976 in Salem, the son of Candace “Candy” Popa Donnalley.

Shawn was a graduate of Leetonia High School and was employed by Fresh Mark in Salem.

He was always the “Life of the Party” and enjoyed watching sports. He was an avid Browns, Cavs and Indians fan. As a child, Shawn enjoyed camping and was happiest when he was spending time with family.

He is survived by his best friend and mother, Candace “Candy” Donnalley of Leetonia; grandfather, Ambrose (Carol) Popa of Salem; a brother, Gary (Danielle) Schuster, Jr. of Rogers; two nieces, Alayna and Adelia Schuster; two uncles, Scott Popa of Leetonia and Wayne (Thelma) Popa of Salem and two aunts, Amber (Mike) Rice of Leetonia and Jodi (Scott) Inboden of Leetonia. Also surviving are three cousins, Heather Rohrer of Salem, Ryan (Alyssa) Popa of Campbell and Michael Inboden of Leetonia.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a private family memorial services will be held at a later time.

Memorial donations may be made to Family Recovery Center, 964 N. Market Street, Lisbon, OH 44432.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Shawn Schuster, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 2 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.