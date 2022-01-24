SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharon A. Sobek, 69, passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Boardman.

She was born on September 21, 1952 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late John Mahouski and Mary Ellen Kay Konczal.

Sharon had worked as a waitress and more recently Yuhanick’s Cleaning in Salem.

She thoroughly enjoyed being a member of the Red Hats of Salem.

She is survived by her husband, Mark Sobek, whom she married on September 8, 1989; a son, Matt (Melissa) Mellott of Leetonia; a daughter, Mindy (Kelly Buehler) Mellott of Alliance; step-daughter, Carrie (Austin) Melody of Lisbon; step-sons, Eric (Nicolette) Sobek of Washingtonville, Alex (Erin) Sobek of Salem; nine grandchildren, Alexa Mellott, Tyler Mellott, Peyton Mellott, Marissa Mellott, Tanner Sobek, Collin Sobek, Evan Sobek, Taylor Sobek, Haley Melody and two great grandchildren, Leah Smith and Craig Smith.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Joseph and Catherine Kay and her brother, Joseph Mahouski.

Celebration of Life for Sharon will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

